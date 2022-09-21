Central Bank shares jump 15%

Shares of Central Bank of India jumped 15.5 per cent on Wednesday after Reserve Bank of India removed it from the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework. The stock of Central Bank of India, which saw a gap up opening at ₹23.5 on the BSE, gave up half of the gains to end the day at ₹21.70, up 6.6 per cent over the previous day’s close of ₹20.35. Central Bank of India is now out of the RBI’s watchlist after more than five years.
Published on
September 21, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.