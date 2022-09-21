Central Bank shares jump 15%

Shares of Central Bank of India jumped 15.5 per cent on Wednesday after Reserve Bank of India removed it from the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework. The stock of Central Bank of India, which saw a gap up opening at ₹23.5 on the BSE, gave up half of the gains to end the day at ₹21.70, up 6.6 per cent over the previous day’s close of ₹20.35. Central Bank of India is now out of the RBI’s watchlist after more than five years.

