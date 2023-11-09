The Association of Mutual Funds in India has appointed Venkat Nageswar Chalasani as new Chief Executive. He will replace N.S. Venkatesh, who has served two consecutive terms of three years each.

Venkatesh, who will work with Chalasani to ensure a smooth transition, said the mutual fund industry has witnessed remarkable growth and development and it was an honour to contribute to the industry’s exponential growth.

Before joining AMFI, Chalasani worked as a Deputy Managing Director at State Bank of India for almost four decades. He has also held board positions and been part of committees set up by the Reserve Bank of India and the Ministry of Finance.

Chalasani has also been the Chairman of the Fixed Income Money Market, the Derivatives Association of India and the Foreign Exchange Dealers’ Association of India.

Navneet Munot, Chairman, AMFI, said Chalasani’s experience would lead AMFI to new heights. The industry is aiming at ₹100 lakh crore in assets under management, he added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit