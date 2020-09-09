China bank stocks lose $187 billion in market value

Unlock the economy but not pollution
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
Weakened by the government’s call to sacrifice profitability, stung by ultra-low interest rates and the threat of souring loans, the country’s Hong Kong-listed banks have seen their market value contract by $187 billion in 2020 as of Tuesday. Their share of the MSCI China Index has shrunk to a measly 14 per cent, near the lowest since 2005 and down from a 43 per cent weighting in June 2015.
Much of the recent focus has been on China’s big four state-owned lenders, which posted profit declines of at least 10 per cent in the first half. Shares of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., Agricultural Bank of China Ltd., Bank of China Ltd. and China Construction Bank Corp are priced at half their estimated book value or less, the lowest on record. A gauge of Chinese banks in Hong Kong is down 23 this year, the worst slump since the global financial crisis.
Chinese lenders have been a losing trade since 2018, when the government began tightening conditions in money markets as part of Xi Jinping’s deleveraging campaign. The pandemic has brought renewed pressure, with banks enlisted to funnel cheap loans to support economic growth. Bad debt hit a record this year and capital buffers are eroding so much that lenders including ICBC are planning a combined $29 billion bond sale.
Shares of Chinese banks listed in Hong Kong, where valuations are typically cheaper than on the mainland, are trading near their all-time low relative to the MSCI China Index. And it could get worse: Citigroup Inc analysts last week said investors have yet to price in the full extent of this year’s profit deterioration, predicting a 23 per cent slump versus 2019 for the banks they cover.
The value of non-performing loans may rise to as much as 3.8 trillion yuan ($556 billion) from 2.7 trillion yuan last year, the Citigroup analysts estimated.
China’s perennial underperformers, bank shares have been singled out as too-cheap-too-ignore for years. Value investors keep burning their fingers: the stocks lagged a bull market in 2017, they were close to toxic in 2018 and they disappointed again in 2019.
A Bloomberg index of Chinese banks in Hong Kong rose 1.9 per cent on Tuesday, with some traders predicting a rotation into the sector from expensive industries like consumer shares. It slid as much as 1 per cent in early Wednesday trade, set for the biggest drop this month.
Its a never-ending value trap that’s once again tempting the brave. Banks have tumbled more than 7 per cent since Zhou Liang, founder of Shanghai Minority Asset Management Co, said in June that the value case for the stocks was too compelling. And yet he says he’s buying more.
The risk-reward of Chinese bank shares is really attractive right now, said Zhou.
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
Putting up utility-scale solar power plants and supplying power from them to farmers could be a win-win for ...
Price starts at ₹10,999
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The stock of Tata Elxsi Limited, at its high point yesterday, marked ₹1,226.6 – its highest price in almost ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100107011301145 Buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹1,100 since the stock ...
Earnings recovery is on the cards. Diversified product portfolio and healthy balance sheet are positives, too
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...