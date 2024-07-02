The IPO-bound CIEL HR Group, a holistic HR solutions provider offering HR Services and HR Platforms, achieved a milestone of ₹1,000 crore in revenue by maintaining its growth momentum through organic and inorganic growth.

K Pandiarajan, Executive Chairman of CIEL HR Group, said, “the accomplishment underscores our sustained growth trajectory driven by a strategic mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. “

Revenue from the HR Platforms business has become 4X, and the EBITDA contribution is 43 per cent of the group’s segmental EBITDA. A release says the the company continues to invest in this line of business to deploy the latest technologies and drive innovation.

Inorganic growth

The company acquired full equity in Aargee Staffing Services Private Limited, enhancing CIEL’s IT Staffing services and acquired a majority stake in Firstventure Corporation Private Limited, Courseplay, bolstering the HR platform offerings, a leading Learning Management and Experience Platform.

The release said Jombay, which it acquired in the previous fiscal year, flourished in FY24, with revenue growth skyrocketing to an all-time high.