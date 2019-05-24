Markets

Broker's call: Cipla (Accumulate)

| Updated on May 24, 2019 Published on May 24, 2019

Elara Capital

Cipla (Accumulate)

CMP: ₹570.35

Target: ₹615

Cipla posted an EBITDA of ₹960 crore, 28 per cent ahead of our estimates of ₹770 crore, on account of higher US sales and other operating income. Revenue was up 19.1 per cent y-o-y at ₹4,440 crore vs estimates of ₹4,140 crore. Domestic formulations grew at 11 per cent y-o-y to ₹1,500 crore vs our estimates of ₹1,550 crore. Exports formulations grew 28.9 per cent y-o-y to ₹2,610 crore, ahead of our estimates. The US grew 37.2 per cent q-o-q to $162 million vs estimates of $125 million, benefitted from new launches such as gSensipar. We believe the company has booked about $35-38 million from gSensipar with relatively high margin. Gross margins expanded 270 bp q-o-q to 65.2 per cent. However, overheads were up 11.2 per cent q-o-q on one-off litigation cost of ₹50 crore related to gSensipar. Depreciation charges were higher at ₹500 crore as it included one-time impairment charges of ₹210 crore related to US generics. Adjusted for impairment charges, PAT was at ₹520 crore, higher than our estimates.

We increase our FY20E EPS by 7 per cent and FY21E EPS by 2 per cent. Post a subdued FY19, we expect earnings to improve from FY20, given the scale-up in its US business, cost-trimming and rationalising business. Recent niche approvals in the US add comfort on Cipla’s ability to grow its US business.

Published on May 24, 2019
Cipla Ltd
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor