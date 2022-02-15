Cipla shares tank over 3 per cent as promoters sell 2.5 per cent stake in block deal

The share price of pharmaceutical major Cipla slumped over 3 per cent on Tuesday after promoters of the company offloaded 2.5 per cent stake in the company as part of a huge block deal.

At 11:44 am, Cipla was trading at ₹925.40 on the BSE, down ₹29.85 or 3.12 per cent. It had opened at ₹916.70 as against the previous close of ₹955.25. It then slipped to a low of ₹910.05 post opening. It recorded an intraday high of ₹939.30.

On the NSE, it was trading at ₹925.95, down ₹28.95 or 3.03 per cent.

Dr. Y K Hamied, Chairman and Mr MK Hamied, Vice Chairman who are Non-Executive Directors and promoters sold 2,01,69,756 shares, representing 2.5 per cent of the total issued and paid-up share capital of the company on Tuesday, February 15, as per a clarification issued by the company.

The promoter group will continue to hold 34.23 per cent stake in the company after this transaction.

“The group remains fully committed and invested in the future of Cipla Limited. The senior promoters who are both in their eighties, intend to use the funds generated from this sale for personal purposes including philanthropy. The promoter group does not plan to sell any further shares in the foreseeable future,” Samina Hamied, Executive Vice Chairperson said in a statement.