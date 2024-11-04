Shares of Cipla gained nearly 2 per cent on Monday, following the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) classifying its Goa facility as “Voluntary Action Indicated” (VAI) status.

According to a company filing, the USFDA recently inspected Cipla’s Goa facility from June 10 to June 21, 2024. The facility had been facing a compliance challenge since 2019 with the facility undergoing five inspections between 2018 and 2024.

The development allows Cipla to launch pending ANDAs from its Goa facility.

On November 4, 2024, the stock closed at ₹1,584.55 on the BSE, higher by 1.63 per cent, after hitting the day’s high at ₹1,602.70 and low at ₹1,564.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index slipped 0.74 per cent to 22,644.55.