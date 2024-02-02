Mukand Limited’s shares ended higher at 11.18 per cent on NSE after the company reported entering into a Power Delivery Agreement (PDA) with Amplus Phoenix Energy Pvt Limited (APEPL), a member of the PETRONAS Group.

This collaboration focuses on a 23.89 MWp Group Captive Solar project located in Hulkoti village, Karnataka, emphasising the company’s commitment to clean energy and sustainability in steel manufacturing.

The project aims to generate 36 MUs annually, offsetting around 28,440 tonnes of CO 2 emissions per year. The company informed, this initiative is scheduled for commissioning by March 2024 and aligns with the company’s efforts to meet energy needs sustainably.

The shares closed 10.72 per cent higher at ₹203 on the BSE.

