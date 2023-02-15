Domestic markets are likely to open on a flat note but will turn volatile on Wednesday, amid mixed signals from US Federal Reserve.

The US stocks, which tumbled on expected elevated inflation numbers, closed on a mixed note with tech-focussed Nasdaq climbing sharply even as S&P-500 ended flat and Dow slipped 0.5 per cent.

SGX Nifty at 17,880 indicates a flat-to-negative opening for domestic markets while Asian stocks remain choppy. Analysts expect domestic markets to remain lacklustre amid a lack of triggers.

After the US inflation hit the expected 6.4 per cent, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said the Fed was nearing the point where rates were restrictive enough. “In my view, we are not done yet,” he said. “But we are likely to close.”

The US stocks went on an inflation rollercoaster after a mostly in-line report saw extreme volatility. The knee-jerk reaction to the January CPI figures was dollar strength as yields surged following the slight deceleration with pricing pressures from a year ago, said Edward Moya, Senior Market Analyst, The Americas OANDA.

“US stocks are lower as disinflation trends are in danger, which could prompt the Fed to both deliver more rate hikes and for them to stay higher for longer,” he added. “However, the return of foreign portfolio investors for the third consecutive day in the cash segment is a major positive, analysts said. If the trend sustains, one can see a sharp bounce back.”

With the Q3 result season coming to an end, analysts said the focus will be on individual stocks.

According to Mitul Shah-Head of Research at Reliance Securities, the aggregate results for the sample of NSE 500 companies so far have seen Revenue, EBITDA and PAT grow 19 per cent, 11 per cent, and 5 per cent, respectively, y-o-y.

“Profitability has been under pressure due to elevated raw material costs on a y-o-y basis. RM costs though have cooled off on a q-o-q basis leading to improvement in gross margins. PAT growth has been impacted due to higher finance costs on the back of an increase in interest rates,” he said.