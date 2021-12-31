CMS Info listing: Will it deliver enough cash?

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Shares of CMS Info Systems will be listed on the bourses today - the last day of Calendar 2021. The company has fixed the IPO price at ₹216, at the upper end of the price band ₹205-216.
If one goes by grey market premium, the stock will likely see only a lukewarm listing.
It may be recalled the ₹1,100-crore IPO of CMS Info Systems was subscribed 1.95 times. While the quota reserved for retail investors was subscribed 2.15 times, the portions for qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors booked 1.98 times and 1.45 times, respectively.
The IPO was a complete offer for sale by the promoter Sion Investment Holdings, an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia.
Ahead of the issue, CMS Info had raised ₹330 crore from anchor investors who included ICICI Prudential, Nomura India, SBI Mutual Fund, WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Goldmans Sachs, SBI Life Insurance, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund, Theleme India Master Fund and BNP Paribas Arbitrage.
CMS provides cash management services, including ATM services and cash delivery and pick-up. The company's integrated business platform is supported by customised technology and process controls, enabling it to offer customers a wide range of tailored cash management and managed services solutions.
Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors, Jefferies India, and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the issue.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...