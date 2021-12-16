Markets

CMS Info Systems’ IPO to open on December 21

BL Mumbai Bureau December 16 | Updated on December 16, 2021

Fixes price band at ₹205-₹216/equity share with a minimum of 69 equity shares per bid and in multiples after that.

CMS Info Systems initial public offering will open on December 21 and close on December 23.

The price band of the offer has been fixed at ₹205 to ₹216 per equity share, it said on Thursday, adding that bids can be made for a minimum of 69 equity shares and in multiples of 69 equity shares thereafter.

CMS Info Systems expects number of ATMs will rise

The company, which provides cash management services, plans to raise ₹1,100 crore through the IPO against the earlier plan to raise ₹2,000 crore.

Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors, Jefferies India and JM Financial are the Book Running Lead Managers.

Sion Investment, which acquired CMS in 2015, holds a 100 per cent stake in the company.

Published on December 16, 2021

