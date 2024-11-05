Shares of Coal India Ltd (CIL) rose 0.87 percent to ₹431.87 on the BSE, as it turns ex-dividend today, November 5, 2024.
The company, India’s largest state-owned coal producer, earlier declared an interim dividend of ₹15.75 per share on a face value of ₹10 per share, with November 5, 2024, set as the record date for eligibility.
In its recent filings, Coal India also reported provisional figures for its production and off-take performance for October 2024. Production increased by 2.3 per cent y-o-y, reaching 62.5 MT.
However, the company’s off-take performance experienced a slight decline of 0.5 per cent, totalling 61.4 MT compared to the same period last year.
