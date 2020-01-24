Markets

Coffee Day inks deal to sell Way2Wealth

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on January 24, 2020 Published on January 24, 2020

Coffee Day Enterprises has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Way2Wealth Securities including certain subsidiaries to Shriram Ownership Trust.

Meanwhile, the sale of Global Village Tech Park to PE firm, Blackstone and Salarpuria Sattva, is expected to be closed in a few days.

Shriram Ownership Trust is the promoter of Shriram Capital which is the holding company for their large NBFC and insurance businesses. The transaction will help further deleverage the Coffee Day Group and ensure smooth operations while safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders, including investors, lenders, employees and customers, a statement from the company said.

Sources close to the company said that Way2Wealth was sold for less than ₹200 crore.

Published on January 24, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Oil falls 2 per cent as specter of China virus threatens fuel demand