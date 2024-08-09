The shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Limited were trading at ₹46.49, down by ₹2.58 (5.26 per cent) on NSE at 2 pm on Friday.
- Also read: Coffee Day Enterprises Q1 profit at ₹23 cr
On Thursday, Coffee Day Enterprises Limited (CDEL) disclosed that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Bengaluru has admitted an application filed by IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited against the company. The application, filed under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, initiates the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) for a sum of ₹ 2,28,45,74,180.
CDEL stated that it plans to take necessary legal action in response to the NCLT’s decision. CDEL is facing financial challenges that have led to this insolvency proceeding.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.