Coforge Ltd’s shares were up by 2.92 per cent after the company reported a 16 per cent increase in revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, at Rs 2,276 crore, compared to Rs 1,959 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s profits were down by 14 per cent to Rs 187.9 crore, compared to Rs 220.6 crore last year.

Sequentially, the company’s profits were higher by 7 per cent, compared to Rs 175.7 crore in the previous quarter.

The shares were up by 2.92 per cent at Rs 5,263.90 at 10 am on the BSE.

