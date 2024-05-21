Coforge Limited’s shares went up after the company announced the establishment of the Coforge Copilot Innovation Hub in collaboration with Microsoft. This initiative aims to accelerate enterprise adoption of generative AI by developing industry-specific solutions integrated with Microsoft’s AI technologies, such as Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Microsoft Power Platform.

The Hub introduced two new industry-specific copilots: Underwriter Copilot for insurance carriers and Advisor Copilot for financial services organizations. The Underwriter Copilot is designed to assist insurance underwriters with decision-making and improve operational efficiency, potentially increasing productivity by 30-35%. It aims to enhance combined ratios for carriers and unlock new revenue opportunities.

Sudhir Singh, Executive Director & CEO of Coforge, said, “Coforge is taking advantage of its deep industry strengths and customer partnerships in building industry specific generative AI solutions on the Microsoft platform to drive transformation and enhance productivity, this collaboration with Microsoft will further accelerate our efforts to deliver industry leading generative AI solutions to our customers.”

The shares were up by 1.24% to ₹4,790 at 3.08 p.m. on the BSE.