The HFS Research ‘Travel, Hospitality, and Logistics (THL) Service Providers, 2023’ report offers an assessment of the THL industries, shedding light on how service providers contribute to the digital transformation of sub-industries such as airlines, airports, hotels, and casinos, among others.

The report also highlights each featured service provider’s strengths and development opportunities.

The shares were up by 0.55 per cent to ₹5191 at 09.24 am on the BSE.

