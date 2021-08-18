11% decline notwithstanding, annual fertiliser sales to be steady: ICRA

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Fertiliser sales may have declined by 11 per cent year-on-year during the first four months of the current financial year, but this will have only a moderate impact on the total annual sales volume, rating agency ICRA said on Wednesday.
The fertiliser sales were high last year because farmers resorted to panic buying ahead of the kharif season last year as they were worried about the availability during the Covid-19-related lockdown.
Sabyasachi Majumdar, Senior Vice-President & Group Head at ICRA, said, Panic buying by the farmers in the backdrop the lockdown had led to record sales in the kharif season of FY21 which petered off during the rest of the year as inventory de-stocking at farmer level led to lower offtake in the second half.
While the overall fertiliser sales volume decline looks steep in the current kharif season, we expect the sales volume for full FY22 to be only marginally lower than FY21,” Majumdar said.
Also read: Fertiliser subsidy, import up in 3 years
Fertiliser production volumes remained largely stable in the first four months of FY22 compared to the corresponding period in FY21 whereas imports have declined by nearly 16 per cent. The combined (production and import) volumes have declined by only 6 per cent during this period whereas the retail sales have declined by 11 per cent, indicating availability of fertiliser inventory with the fertiliser companies.
However, with limited availability of DAP in the international markets and steep rise in import prices, the availability of the same for the upcoming rabi season will remain a key monitorable, as the situation may further exacerbate with China banning fertiliser exports.
“Given the continued rise in raw material prices, P&K players have started resorting to price actions to pass on the impact of raw material price increase to farmers. In July 2021, Indian P&K players increased the prices of NPK fertiliser by 3-6 per cent, while DAP prices remained stable,” said Ravish Mehta, Senior Analyst at ICRA,
“While DAP, urea and NPK have already witnessed price increases in the international markets, the potash price rise is yet to impact India. We expect the potash prices to rise sharply in any new contract renegotiation that takes place in the industry,” Mehta said.
Indian fertiliser industry, however, complained that international prices of raw materials have gone up further. “International prices of DAP and of inputs like ammonia and phosphoric acid went up still higher after the increase in subsidy, which further pushed the cost of PK fertilizers. It became extremely difficult for industry to maintain viability of operations,” said Satish Chander, Director General of Fertiliser Association of India.
“The misery was further accentuated due to non-availability of sufficient supplies in the international market. While, supplies for kharif crop season have been ensured, there is a challenge to arrange the import of sufficient raw materials and finished fertilisers to fulfil the requirement of the rabi crop season,” he added.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
As birds perform acrobatic aerial displays, insects and beetles helicopter under green canopies, and buffaloes ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...