3 grades of Homedale tea enter ₹300/kg bracket

Homedale Tea Factory topped the entire auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association at Sale 9 when its Pekoe Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, was bought by Shreeji Traders for ₹314 a kg.

Homedale Estate’s Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹304. In the Leaf tea auctions, Homedale Estate’s Broken Pekoe, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped at ₹300. These were the only teas, orthodox or CTC from any factory, to enter ₹300/ kg bracket.

Homedale Estate’s Broken Orange Pekoe, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers fetched ₹281. Two grades of Pinewood Estate got ₹220 and ₹202 each while three grades of Vigneshwar Estate got ₹206, ₹ 205 and ₹203 each.

Homedale top price was nearly four times the average price. The highest price fetched by orthodox teas from corporate sector was ₹263 a kg by Kairbetta. Chamraj got ₹235 and Havukal ₹201.

Overall, teas worth ₹5.82 crore remained unsold as there were no takers for as much as 47 per cent of the offer.