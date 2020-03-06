Commodities

35% teas unsold at Coonoor auctions

PS Sundar Coonoor | Updated on March 06, 2020 Published on March 06, 2020

The recent trend of large volumes of teas remaining unsold at auctions continued this week at Sale 10 of Coonoor Tea Trade Association that concluded on Friday. Nearly 35 per cent of the offer, worth ₹3.82 crore, remained unsold.

Still, there was an improvement in the percentage of sale, compared with last week, but that could happen only by sacrificing prices. Producers lowered their asking price to reduce the piling of unsold stocks and this led to the average prices dropping to ₹79.65 a kg from last week’s ₹80.74. This was the lowest average price since December 6, 2019.

This helped the percentage sold to rise to 64.91 per cent from last week’s 53.52 per cent.

Published on March 06, 2020
tea (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Spot rubber finishes lower