Commodities

40 per cent turmeric unsold

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on September 04, 2019 Published on September 04, 2019

The sale of turmeric was moderate.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,689-7,516 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,680-6,710. Out of 1,063 bags of turmeric placed for sale, only 428 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,848-6,877 and the root variety at ₹5,623-6,700. Of 1,273 bags kept for sale, 1,099 bags were sold.

Published on September 04, 2019
Erode
turmeric
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Oil prices nudge higher, but economic worries loom