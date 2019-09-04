40 per cent turmeric unsold

The sale of turmeric was moderate.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,689-7,516 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,680-6,710. Out of 1,063 bags of turmeric placed for sale, only 428 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,848-6,877 and the root variety at ₹5,623-6,700. Of 1,273 bags kept for sale, 1,099 bags were sold.