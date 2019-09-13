Commodities

40% turmeric remains unsold

Updated on September 13, 2019

Only 55-60 per cent of turmeric that arrived was sold at the markets in Erode on Friday. “Though farmers brought 3,000 bags of the spice, the stocks were of medium and poor quality. So, the traders purchased them for local orders,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association. Regarding the price, finger turmeric lost ₹150 and ₹100 a quintal at the Regulated Marketing Committee and Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, respectively. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, the finger variety fetched ₹5,669-7,299 and root variety went for ₹5,299-6,588. Of the 1,793 bags on offer, only 647 were sold.

