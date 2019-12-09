Commodities

40% turmeric sold

Updated on December 09, 2019

Only 40 per cent of the turmeric on offer was sold on Monday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric sold at ₹5,099-6,459 a quintal and the root variety at ₹5,009-5,888.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmericsold at ₹4,899-5,674 bags and the root variety at ₹4,919-5,024.

