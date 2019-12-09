40% turmeric sold

Only 40 per cent of the turmeric on offer was sold on Monday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric sold at ₹5,099-6,459 a quintal and the root variety at ₹5,009-5,888.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmericsold at ₹4,899-5,674 bags and the root variety at ₹4,919-5,024.