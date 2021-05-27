471 exhibitors taking part in Apeda’s 3-day virtual trade fair

A three-day virtual trade fair (VTF) for horticulture produce, organised by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda), got off to a start today with more than 471 exhibitors displaying their products on the virtual platform.

An official press release said that the VTF, aimed at boosting the export potential of India’s agricultural and processed food products during the Covid-19 pandemic, saw 543 visitors/importers registering for participation.

This is the second virtual trade fair for horticultural produce organised by Apeda after the first one was held during March 10-12 this year.

Unique products

The VTF, ending May 29, will witness India’s unique fruits, vegetables and floricultural products sourced from various regions for the global importers being displayed.

Exhibitors and exporters of fresh vegetables, fresh mangoes, fresh pomegranate and grapes and other fresh fruits have showcased their products for global importers. Visitors from India, Singapore, the US, Australia, United Kingdom, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Suriname, Afghanistan, Japan, Iceland, Maldives and Brunei are participating in the VTF.

The first VTF drew more than 404 visitors and 313 exhibitors with 128 stalls being set up to showcase products such as basmati rice, non-basmati rice, millets, wheat, maize, groundnut and coarse grains. Buyers from around the globe showed keen interest in a variety of product categories that were displayed.

Sustaining the momentum

Apeda has initiated the VTF concept to sustain Indian agricultural and processed food products exports in view of Covid-19 restrictions on physical travel and trade. It will also help in exploring new markets for expanding export footprints, the statement said.

Interactive technology is used to facilitate trade in the VTF that replaces the pre-Covid trade fairs and exhibitions held to promote exports.

In VTFs, exporters and importers meetings are held with no interruption via audio as well as video sessions. The fairs provide facilities such as workshops, product launches, live streams and webinars. They also facilitate private meetings as well as personalised meetings.

The online interactions between exporters and importers and data exchanged during such interaction are secured and can be accessed only by parties concerned.

Apeda has been a pioneer in taking IT initiatives in the past in terms of making its process system online, implementation of traceability and adoption of advanced technology, the statement added.

The VTFs are being promoted at a time when India’s agricultural and processed food exports grew 30 per cent in rupee terms to ₹1.48-lakh crore during the 2020-21 fiscal.