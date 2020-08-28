55% turmeric sold at Erode

The sale of turmeric decreased on Friday at the spot markets in Erode.

“2,600 and odd bags arrived for sale and the traders purchased 1,350 bags for their local demand. Some negligible quantity of finger turmeric increased by ₹250 a quintal at the Regulated Marketing Committee and in other markets the price of the commodity did not increase. Such increase is due to the quality,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

He said only from the first or second week of September the prices may improve, when the second season for turmeric will start. Further the traders are expecting the arrival of good quality turmeric.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,424-6,229 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,724-5,619. Of the arrival of 1,213 bags, only 261 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,239-6,432 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,639-5,689. Of the arrival of 625 bags, 579 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,228-6,109 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,689-5,689 a quintal. Of the 646 bags brought for sale, 456 were sold.