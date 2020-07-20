60% turmeric sold at Erode

Spot turmeric prices at the markets in Erode showed a steady trend even as the sales registered a decline due to the arrival of medium quality produce.

“Only 60 per cent of the arrivals were sold and traders are waiting for some upcountry demand. At present, they are getting demand from local masala units and grinding units,”

said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,239-6,589 a quintal, root variety at ₹4,711-5,869. Of the arrival of 1,390 bags, 587 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric fetched ₹5,009-6,129 a quintal, while root variety was sold at ₹4,189-5,639. 321 bags were kept for sale, of which 294 were traded.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric went for ₹5,000-6,099 and root variety was sold at ₹4,314-5,670. 889 bags were placed for sale and 763 found takers.