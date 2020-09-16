65% turmeric sold at Erode

At the spot markets in Erode, turmeric sales stood at 65 per cent while prices showed a mixed trend depending on quality.

“Though there was no fresh demand received by traders, they procured 65 per cent turmeric of the arrival of 1,950 bags. No trader is willing to stock; some traders raised the price by ₹150-250 a quintal for finger turmeric at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard and Regulated Marketing Committee, based on quality. One hundred bags of turmeric arrived at the Gobichettipalayam Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Society and all the bags were sold,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹ 5,011-6,229 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹ 4,789- 5,669. Of the arrival of 727 bags, only 221 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric fetched ₹ 4,899-6,209 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,580-5,749. Of the arrival of 511 bags, 417 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹ 4,929-6,009 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹ 4,399- 5,775. All the 612 bags were sold.