65% turmeric sold at Erode

Sales of turmeric at the spot markets in Erode registered an increase on Friday.

“Buyers purchased 65 per cent of the arrived 2,500 bags for their local demand. For want of upcountry demand, they purchased very limited bags. Only medium quality turmeric arrived for sale and the traders quoted a slightly increased price,” said RKV Ravishankar, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

During this week, the sale at the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society was high. Of the arrival of 2,165 bags in the past five days, 2,136 were sold.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,229-6,099 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹5,020-5,659. Of the arrival of 1,125 bags, only 370 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric went for ₹5,329-6,499 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹5,103-5,889 a quintal. Of the arrival of 701 bags, 595 were traded.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,339-6,100 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹5,199-5,859 a quintal. All the arrived 608 bags found takers.