70% of turmeric arrivals sold out

Brisk sale of turmeric was reported in the Erode market on Wednesday, with around 70 per cent of the products on offer being sold out.
At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,314-7,078 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,029-6,399. Of the 2,889 bags kept for sale, 1536 were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,347-6,597 and root variety at ₹5,139-6,417. All the 234 bags kept for sale were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,816-6,734 and root variety at ₹5,569-6,477. Of the 358 bags kept for sale, 334 were sold.
