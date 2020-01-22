Commodities

70% of turmeric arrivals sold out

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on January 22, 2020 Published on January 22, 2020

Brisk sale of turmeric was reported in the Erode market on Wednesday, with around 70 per cent of the products on offer being sold out.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,314-7,078 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,029-6,399. Of the 2,889 bags kept for sale, 1536 were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,347-6,597 and root variety at ₹5,139-6,417. All the 234 bags kept for sale were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,816-6,734 and root variety at ₹5,569-6,477. Of the 358 bags kept for sale, 334 were sold.

Published on January 22, 2020
turmeric
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Steady trend continues in sugar