70% of turmeric sold off

Seventy per cent of turmeric arrivals in Erode market were sold on Tuesday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales Yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,239-6,529 a quintal and the root variety at ₹4,809-6,194. Of the arrival of 2,070 bags, 831 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,099-6,439 and the root variety at ₹4,812-6,239. Of 797 bags of turmeric kept for sale, 707 were sold.