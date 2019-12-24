Commodities

70% of turmeric sold off

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on December 24, 2019 Published on December 24, 2019

Seventy per cent of turmeric arrivals in Erode market were sold on Tuesday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales Yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,239-6,529 a quintal and the root variety at ₹4,809-6,194. Of the arrival of 2,070 bags, 831 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,099-6,439 and the root variety at ₹4,812-6,239. Of 797 bags of turmeric kept for sale, 707 were sold.

Published on December 24, 2019
turmeric
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Pepper steady as buying seen limited