84% of Coonoor tea sold

Rubber hit, too
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
About 84 per cent of the teas offered for sale at Sale 38 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association was sold.
The trend of CTC teas from bought leaf factory, Homedale Tea Factory, topping the auctions beating the prices of even orthodox of corporate teas continued this week.
Two Dust grades of Homedale tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auctions. Of them, Homedale Super Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, fetched the auction-highest price when Indcoserve bought it for ₹270 a kg. Homedale Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹268.
In the CTC Leaf tea auctions, Homedale tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped at ₹235. No other CTC tea entered the high-price bracket of over ₹200 per kg.
The highest price among the orthodox teas from corporate sector was ₹260 a kg fetched by Kodanad. Chamraj followed at ₹256, Kairbetta ₹ 234, Glendale and Havukal ₹200 each.
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
While the company’s performance is strong, IPO of its banking subsidiary is an overhang
MCX Crude (₹4,172)The October expiry futures contract of crude oil witnessed violent moves during the past ...
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...