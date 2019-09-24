84% of Coonoor tea sold

About 84 per cent of the teas offered for sale at Sale 38 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association was sold.

The trend of CTC teas from bought leaf factory, Homedale Tea Factory, topping the auctions beating the prices of even orthodox of corporate teas continued this week.

Two Dust grades of Homedale tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auctions. Of them, Homedale Super Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, fetched the auction-highest price when Indcoserve bought it for ₹270 a kg. Homedale Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹268.

In the CTC Leaf tea auctions, Homedale tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped at ₹235. No other CTC tea entered the high-price bracket of over ₹200 per kg.

The highest price among the orthodox teas from corporate sector was ₹260 a kg fetched by Kodanad. Chamraj followed at ₹256, Kairbetta ₹ 234, Glendale and Havukal ₹200 each.