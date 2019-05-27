Commodities

86% Coonoor tea sold

PS Sundar Coonoor | Updated on May 27, 2019 Published on May 27, 2019

About 86 per cent of the teas offered for Sale No: 21 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association was sold with the average price crashing to ₹95.32 a kg-the lowest so far in calendar 2019. For that matter, it was the lowest price since November 2, 2018.

Homedale Estate’s Red Dust tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire CTC auctions when Badhusha Tea Company bought it for ₹248 a kg. This was the only tea from bought leaf factories which entered the high-price bracket of ₹200 a kg this week.

Among the orthodox teas, Chamraj topped at ₹239 a kg followed by Kairbetta ₹231, Kodanad and Havukal ₹210 each.

