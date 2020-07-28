87% tea sold at Coonoor auctions

Floods in Assam and West Bengal as also the relaxation of lockdown in some States are helping prices to rise at the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association.

At Sale 30, average prices rose to an all-time high of ₹141.19 a kg but as much as 87 per cent of the offer was bought because of the increased demand from upcountry buyers.

Among CTC teas from bought leaf factories, Broken Orange Pekoe of Homedale Estate, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped when Santhosh Tea Industries P Ltd bought it for ₹294 a kg.

Pinewood Estate followed at ₹236, Crosshill Estate, Kannavarai and Vigneshwar Estate ₹222 each, Lakshmi Estate ₹221, Bellati Estate ₹220, Palmera Estate ₹217, Hittakkal estate ₹211 and Riverside Estate and Shanthi Supreme ₹201 each.

Among Orthodox teas, two grades of High Cliff Speciality, auctioned by Paramount Tea Marketing topped at when Nisha Enterprises bought them for ₹400 each followed by Chambala tea, auctioned by Paramount Tea Services, bought by Nisha Enterprises for ₹300.

Kodanad got ₹251, Kairbetta ₹234, Kil Kotagiri ₹225, Glendale ₹221, Lockhart Gold ₹215, Devashola ₹212 and Havukal ₹210.