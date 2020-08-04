Commodities

97% Coonoor tea sold

PS Sundar Coonoor | Updated on August 04, 2020 Published on August 04, 2020

Nearly 97 per cent of the offer for Sale No 31 of the auctions of the Coonoor Tea Trade Association was sold despite the average price rising to an all-time high level ₹146.38 a kg because of increased demand from upcountry buyers.

Floods in Assam and West Bengal, as also the relaxation of lockdown in some States, helped the prices rise.

The Coonoor-based bought leaf factory Homedale Tea Factory topped the auctions this week when its Pekoe Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, was bought by Nishanthi Traders for ₹303 a kg.

The Super Red Dust grade of Homedale Estate, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹266 a kg.

These two grades surpassed the prices fetched by any other tea, CTC or orthodox from any factory, corporate or bought leaf.

Among other CTC teas, Lakshmi Estate got ₹251, Crosshill Estate Special and Pinewood Estate ₹250 each, Vigneshwar Estate ₹225, Deepika Supreme ₹220, Kannavarai Estate ₹216, Bellati Estate ₹213, Palmera Estate ₹212, Shanthi Supreme ₹208, Riverside Estate ₹206, Professor Super fine ₹202 and Shri and Seyons Estate Tea ₹201.

Among the orthodox teas, Kodanad got ₹258, Kairbetta ₹246, Glendale ₹240, Kil Kotagiri ₹231, Lockhart Gold ₹223, Havukal and Nonsuch Orthodox ₹222 each, Devashola ₹21 and Robroy Estate ₹200.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 04, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Mixed trend in sugar prices