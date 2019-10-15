About 80 per cent coonoor tea sold

About 80 per cent of the teas offered for sale at Sale No. 41 of the Coonoor Tea Trade Association auctions was sold.

The phenomenon of CTC teas from the Coonoor-based small-scale factory, popularly known as bought leaf factory, Homedale Tea Factory, topping the auctions beating the prices of orthodox of corporate teas continued this week.

Homedale Super Red Dust tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auctions when Vishal Marketing bought it for ₹256 a kg. Homedale Peko Dust, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹250.

In the CTC Leaf tea auction, two grades of Homedale Tea Factory, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped at ₹230 each.

No other CTC tea entered the high-price bracket of over ₹ 200 per kg. The highest price among the orthodox teas from corporate sector was ₹254 a kg fetched by Chamraj. Nonsuch Orthodox followed at ₹221, Glendale ₹211 and Kodanad ₹210.