About 84% Coonoor tea sold

PS Sundar Coonoor | Updated on August 19, 2019 Published on August 19, 2019

About 84 per cent of the teas offered for sale at Sale No: 33 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association was sold despite the average price rising by a rupee a kg to reach ₹81.37 a kg. Among the bought leaf factories selling CTC teas, only Homedale Tea Factory could enter the high-price bracket of ₹200/kg. Homedale Estate’s tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire CTC market when Om Enterprises bought it for ₹252 a kg. Among the orthodox teas, Kodanad topped at ₹270 a kg followed by Kairbetta ₹258 and Chamraj ₹222.

