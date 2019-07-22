Commodities

About 90% Coonoor tea sold

As much as 90 per cent of the teas offered for sale at Sale 29 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association was sold with the average prices crashing to a new low of ₹78.90 a kg. This was the lowest price in the past 12 months.

Among the bought leaf factories selling CTC teas, only Homedale Tea Factory could enter the high-price bracket of ₹200/kg. Its Super Red Dust, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the CTC market when Om Enterprises bought it for ₹221 a kg. Among the orthodox teas, Kodanad topped at ₹259 a kg followed by Kairbetta ₹236, Nonsuch Orthodox ₹227 and Chamraj ₹225.

