Active enquiries put rubber back on track

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on October 14, 2020 Published on October 14, 2020

Spot rubber was firm on Wednesday. According to observers, the commodity made all-round gains as major consuming industries continued to remain active in the market. Sentiments were also catalysed by the sustained gains in global trendsetters.

RSS-4 firmed up further to ₹135.50 (135) a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade improved to ₹131.50 (131) as quoted by the dealers.

RSS-3 (spot) improved to ₹150.92 (147.62) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 firmed up to ₹108.57 (108.06) and Latex 60% to ₹94.48 (94.16) a kg at Kuala Lumpur.

Natural rubber futures finished higher in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE). The most active January 2021 delivery was up by 195 Yuan (₹2124.03) to close at 13,360 Yuan (₹145,531.17) a tonne.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:135.50 (135); RSS-5: 131 (129); ISNR-20: 111 (110) and Latex (60% drc): 80 (79.50).

