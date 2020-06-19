After Sri Lanka, pepper importers eyeing Vietnam produce at MIP

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro turns tablet into notebook
Seeming to float an inch above its keyboard is the iPad Pro I’ve been using these days. Apple recently ...
Taking cue from Sri Lankan pepper imports at MIP, importers are reportedly looking at bringing such shipments from Vietnam now.
Indications are that certain importers are trying Vietnam pepper at MIP with two tonnes as a test case after some parties had tried this method following the price drop below $2,000/tonne in 2017, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.
Quoting January-May import figures, Shamji said the total imports were 8,205 tonnes in which EOUs imported 3,040 tonnes (37 per cent), while extractors shipped in 4,818 tonnes (59 per cent). Sri Lankan pepper for domestic use at MIP ₹500 was 345 tonnes.
Pepper farmers have requested the government and Spices Board to take steps to curb the entry of EOU-imported pepper into the domestic market. EOUs import pepper only for re-exports.
KK Vishwanath, Coordinator, Consortium of Black Pepper Growers Organisation, said EOUs are not supposed to sell imported pepper and what is happening here is some of them are offering the commodity in the domestic market. This is affecting the demand for locally-grown pepper and impacting the domestic growers hard.
Some of the EOUs are importing pepper through the loopholes in MIP norms and this needs to be carefully monitored by agencies such as DRI, Customs. “How can they sell the commodity at a reduced price of ₹300 in the domestic market after importing at an MIP of ₹500,” he said.
However, Emmanuel Nambusseril of Kochi-based Akay Natural Ingredients said that genuinely operating companies could not indulge in such illegal transactions because the government has banned the sale of black, white pepper and its products in the domestic market. This includes the sale of oleoresin also. “I think it is not correct to say that EOUs are doing such sales. May be some fake companies are doing it. But there should be some proof to this effect,” he said.
Meanwhile, in the Kochi terminal market, spot pepper prices continue to remain steady at ₹315/kg, witnessing a good demand from dealers and end-users. The primary market dealers as well as intermediaries have tried to market their produce, resulting in the sale of entire 24 tonnes offered. The increased demand for 520/500 G/L pepper resulted in good quantity business from Karnataka.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Seeming to float an inch above its keyboard is the iPad Pro I’ve been using these days. Apple recently ...
Executive Director Rakesh Sharma says business is coming back on track though challenges remain
Third-gen X6 grows in size and stature; it is now highly customisable, too
While Covid-19 has had the world in a state of near paralysis, Rakesh Sharma believes that it is not as if all ...
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the real-estate sector — both commercial and residential segments — has ...
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Gold loans are often cheaper than the rest; also, the eligible loan amount has risen in recent times due to ...
To bring in clarity over what constitutes ‘housing finance’, address concerns over the conflict of interest ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...