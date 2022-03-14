After stabilising at $48,000/t, nickel prices likely to rule firm

After having run amok to over $1,00,000 a tonne last week, nickel prices have stabilised around $48,000 currently with analysts projecting prices to rule at elevated levels.

Nickel, which hit a record high of $1,01,365 a tonne on March 8, was quoted at $48,226 a tonne on Monday. Prices of the metal, used in making stainless steel, other alloys, batteries, electronics and medical devices, have doubled in the past month and trebled in the past year.

Panic in market

Nickel prices have soared after the commencement of Russia-Ukraine war, leading to a geopolitical crisis. The market panicked since Russia accounted for 9.5 per cent of global mine production and 20 per cent of refined nickel.

While Russia has banned exports of nickel, the metal’s trading had been affected due to sanctions announced by the US, Europe and their allies against Kremlin.

“We believe that prices could remain very high in the near and medium-term, in excess of previous historical highs, due to the prospect of greater sanctions from the West and firms pre-emptively self-sanctioning,” said Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research (FSCRIC), a Fitch group unit.

“Nickel prices would remain elevated in 2022 due to structural issues in the market. These issues are an important vector behind the current crisis,” said ING Think, a financial and economic analysis wing of Dutch multinational financial services firm ING.

Crisis over short positions

The nickel market is also facing a crisis over short positions taken by Chinese Tsingshan Holding Group founder Xiang Guangda with the LME toying with the idea of giving the Chinese more time to settle the issue. Also, at least three global banks, led by JP Morgan Chase and Co, are trying to come to an agreement to tide over the crisis.

Fitch Solutions said, an end to the crisis and withdrawal of sanctions against Russia would still leave nickel prices above its previous estimates for the medium term at least. “We expect Russian production to be impacted and Western firms to remain hesitant about re-engaging with a risky market and developing trade ties,” FSCRIR said.

ING Think said though the fundamentals support the strong prices, they do not justify the “frenzy” witnessed on March 8. “Strong demand has continued this year with the battery sector remaining firm, while stainless steel was in a seasonal lull but expected to pick up in the coming months,” it said.

Low inventories

Fitch said the surge in prices last week turned out to be “more dramatic” by low inventories of nickel forcing consumers to scramble for other supplies since importers had turned their back on Russian producers. “Depleted inventories will be an important factor in the coming weeks as demand chases restricted supply,” the research agency said.

According to ING Think, 81 per cent of nickel ores and concentrates of Europe’s imports come from Russia. Specifically, the European Union gets 30 per cent of its nickel imports from Russia. Exchange tradeable and deliverable nickel is only 25 per cent of the nickel that can be sold globally.

“But the supply growth is increasingly dominated by non-exchange deliverable nickel. This suggests that the underlyings behind the exchange nickel are increasingly decoupling from the real market. What we are seeing right now is only part of the impact as the nickel industry is constantly evolving,” it said.

Conflict to hit supplies

Fitch Solutions said, the disruptions in supplies are likely to prolong with the Russia’s output being affected in the short and long term. Production in Norilsk Nickel, which made up 64 per cent of Russia’s nickel production in 2020, could be affected due to financial and export issues.

Even if the Russian-Ukraine conflict ends, it would have a medium-term impact on the nickel output, Fitch Solutions said, adding that the metal’s production elsewhere in the world would increase in response.

“...but this is unlikely to compensate for the loss of Russian nickel ore and refined nickel in the global market. Soaring global nickel prices will be highly beneficial to other major producers, such as Indonesia and the Philippines,” it added.