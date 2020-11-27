Agri exports jump driven mainly by rice, maize

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Exports of agricultural products have gained momentum, according to data. Export data as sourced from Apeda (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed a sharp growth in many agri commodities.
India’s basmati rice exports jumped 71 per cent to 3.52 lakh tonnes in September 2020 from 2.05 lakh tonnes in the same period last year. However, non-basmati rice exports jumped manifolds from 3.69 lakh tonnes in September 2019 to 11.19 lakh tonnes in September 2020. Exporters attributed the sharp surge in exports of rice to the competitive prices of Indian rice.
The Commerce Ministry data showed a sharp jump in maize exports too, which rose from 15,649 tonnes in September 2019 to 2.47 lakh tonnes in September 2020. Similarly, for the period April to September 2020, maize exports under the HS Code of 1005 showed a jump of 450 per cent to 9.22 lakh tonnes as against 1.67 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period last year. A sharp jump in maize exports is seen to Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. Groundnut exports have jumped by nearly double during September 2020 over same month last year from 12,587 tonnes to about 24,000 tonnes.
As per the Ministry data, Indonesia, Vietnam and Philippines emerged as the top three export destinations for groundnut exports. While exports for the month of September showed over 100 per cent rise in all these nations, the exports during April-September, 2020, which was under Covid-19 impact, saw exports growing for Indonesia by about 90 per cent to 84,273 tonnes as against 44,275 tonnes in the same period last year.
Ajit Shah, President, Horticulture Produce Exporters’ Association, told BusinessLine that the demand for overall agriculture produce has increased as most of the countries are experiencing shortage situation due to the pandemic. But logistics and execution challenges are causing a delay in shipments.
“There are some challenges in the execution of export orders. Labour issues, transportation disruptions and less container availability has added to the problems already faced by the exporters. The schedules of shipments are getting disturbed,” said Shah, explaining that the demand for overall commodities have seen a revival in recent months with conventional export destinations showing the most of the growth.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Four financial ratios can alert you early to brewing trouble in a lender
Here’s how the recent increase in threshold for tax concession will help
I bought a flat (first-time home-buyer) in August 2019 for ₹58 lakh. I have taken a home loan of ₹40 lakh, ...
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
A leopard that strikes fear in a Himalayan valley and awe in the heart of a visitor
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
The ‘changing of the guard’ ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 28 highlights the Indian soldier’s ...
The once impeached US President, now defeated, continues to challenge a system that he has successfully ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...