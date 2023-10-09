Ajay Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director (MD) of JR Agro Industries Pvt Ltd, Lucknow, has been re-elected as the President of the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) for 2023-24 at the recent annual general meeting of SEA.

A media statement said JR Agro Industries Pvt Ltd is engaged in the business of rice bran processing, production of ricebran oil, refining of vegetable oil, and manufacturing of cattle feed. It markets refined vegetable oil under its own brand ‘Saheli’.

Other office-bearers

Sanjeev K Asthana, COO of Patanjali Foods Ltd, Noida, and Angshu Mallick, MD and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adani Wilmar Ltd, Ahmedabad, have been elected as Vice-Presidents of SEA.

Atul Chaturvedi, advisor to Adani Wilmar Ltd, Ahmedabad, has been elected as the special advisor. Sunil Mundra, Director of Kamal Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd, Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh), has been elected as Honorary Secretary; and V Neethi Mohan, Director of Vaighai Agro Products Ltd, Madurai, as Honorary Treasurer.

Prabhod S Halde, Head (Technical Regulatory Affairs), Marico Ltd, Mumbai, has been elected as the Honorary Joint Secretary of SEA.

The statement said SEA is a premier and largest association of vegetable oil in India with 700 members spread across the country. Oilseed crushers, importers of edible oils, refiners and service providers are the members of the association.

SEA works with the industry players, government agencies, the decision makers and the multiple global organisations and governments to promote the growth and development of the vegetable oil trade and the industry, within borders as well as across borders, it said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit