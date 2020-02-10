Commodities

All-round gains in spot rubber

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on February 10, 2020 Published on February 10, 2020

The physical rubber prices had all-round gains on Monday. RSS 4 improved to ₹135 (134) a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade firmed up to ₹131 (130) a kg as reported by the dealers.

In futures, February contracts improved to ₹135.38 (133.50), March to ₹137.93 (135.48) and April to ₹140.92 (138.60) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month February contracts were up by 1.41 per cent with a volume of 34 lots and total trade value of 45.88 Lakhs.

RSS 3 weakened at its February futures to ₹93.73 (95.04) while its March futures firmed up to ₹108.68 (108.06) and April to ₹114.33 (113.27) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 135 (134); RSS-5: 129 (128); ISNR 20: 116 (115) and Latex (60% drc): 85 (84.50).

