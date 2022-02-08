Aluminium futures up on MCX as global prices surge

Aluminium futures gained over 1.5 per cent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hours of trading on Tuesday morning as globally prices increased after producers cut production following power crisis.

February aluminium futures were trading at ₹254.70 in the initial hour of Tuesday against the previous close of ₹250.15, up by 1.82 per cent.

Three-month aluminium contracts on LME (London Metal Exchange) were trading at $3186.50, up by 1.74 per cent as inventories declined and Covid-related curbs in the Chinese city of Baise also led to the increase in the price of the metal.

Reports said aluminium stocks in LME-approved warehouses have fallen to their lowest levels since 2007.

Supply woes

Reports said Covid-related curbs in Baise city of China have affected the production of alumina. Alumina is a raw material used in the production of aluminium. Covid curbs are likely to affect the supply for producers in the region.

Added to this, the tension between Russia and Ukraine is also likely to play a role in aluminium market. Since Russia is an important producer of aluminium any sanctions on it, in case Russia attacks Ukraine, is likely to add to the supply woes in the global market.

February natural gas futures were trading at ₹319.50 in the initial hour of Tuesday morning against the previous close of ₹311.70, up by 2.50 per cent.

Steel long up, guar gum down

On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), February steel long contracts were trading at ₹48700 in the initial hour of Tuesday morning against the previous close of ₹48500, up by 0.41 per cent.

February guar gum contracts were trading at ₹11,252 on NCDEX in the initial hour of Tuesday morning against the previous close of ₹11371, down by 1.05 per cent.