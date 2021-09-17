Anti-dumping duty imposed on aluminium foil imports from China, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia

The Finance Ministry has imposed definitive anti-dumping duty on “Aluminium Foil” (of thickness of 80 microns and below) imports from China, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

This duty, which will be valid for five years, ranges from $ 93.53 to $976.99 per tonne depending on the producer and country of export.

The latest revenue department action comes on the heels of Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommendation in its final findings in June this year for levy of such duties.

Hindalco Industries, Jindal India and Raviraj Foils had petitioned the DGTR for initiating the anti dumping probe. It maybe recalled that DGTR had in June 2020 initiated the probe. DGTR then however did not consider South Korea for the probe even though petitioners had included it in their complaint.

Aluminium foil is used extensively in food and pharmaceutical packaging. It is also used in aseptic packaging that helps in storage of perishable goods without refrigeration. People also use aluminium foil to wrap and protect delicate foods like vegetables.

India is also currently the largest user of anti-dumping measures among the World Trade Organisation (WTO) members

The Indian government has in recent years been focusing on improving the competitiveness of domestic industry and taking steps under ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ program for this purpose. .