Anti-dumping duty imposed on aluminium foil imports from China, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The Finance Ministry has imposed definitive anti-dumping duty on “Aluminium Foil” (of thickness of 80 microns and below) imports from China, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.
This duty, which will be valid for five years, ranges from $ 93.53 to $976.99 per tonne depending on the producer and country of export.
The latest revenue department action comes on the heels of Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommendation in its final findings in June this year for levy of such duties.
Hindalco Industries, Jindal India and Raviraj Foils had petitioned the DGTR for initiating the anti dumping probe. It maybe recalled that DGTR had in June 2020 initiated the probe. DGTR then however did not consider South Korea for the probe even though petitioners had included it in their complaint.
Aluminium foil is used extensively in food and pharmaceutical packaging. It is also used in aseptic packaging that helps in storage of perishable goods without refrigeration. People also use aluminium foil to wrap and protect delicate foods like vegetables.
India is also currently the largest user of anti-dumping measures among the World Trade Organisation (WTO) members
The Indian government has in recent years been focusing on improving the competitiveness of domestic industry and taking steps under ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ program for this purpose. .
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...