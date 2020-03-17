Anti-virus measures at Nilgiris tea plantations

In the backdrop of the Coronavirus threat, tea plantations in the Nilgiris have started initiatives to protect their workforce.

“To strengthen the immunity of our workers and their families, who include migrant workers from North Eastern States, we have started supplying liquid ‘turmeric green tea’ free of cost to them every day,” G Udayakumar, Director of Speciality Tea major Avataa Beverages told BusinessLine.

Plantation medical officer Ranjini Pinto launched the project by serving the tea along with the executives to Avataa workers at its Billimalai Estate, some 10 km from Coonoor.She told the workers that the presence of turmeric in green tea helps boost immunity.

She asked the workers to wash their hands with soap frequently and close their mouth while sneezing or coughing. The medical officer also asked workers to avoid frequent visit to outstations and not expose themselves to infections.

“We have manufactured this green tea from special clones so that when mixed with turmeric, the taste of the tea is enhanced,” Udayakumar said.