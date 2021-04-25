Arun Raste to take over NCDEX chief

Arun Raste, executive director of National Dairy Development Board, will take over as the new Managing Director & CEO of agriculture focused National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. His appointment is valid for five years.

Raste will join NCDEX in due course of time, said the exchange in a statement.

Earlier, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India had approved the appointment of Raste

Prior to his stint with NDDB, he had worked with organisations like IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NABARD, ACC Cement and a non-profit NGO IRFT.

He served as a Director on the Board of Indian Immunological and Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable.

He holds BA & MA degree in Economics and also holds Post Graduate Diploma Marketing Management and Post Graduate Diploma in Communication and Journalism.