At 43.1 million tonnes, wheat purchase exceeds target

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Wheat procurement for the current rabi marketing season has surpassed the target of 42.736 million tonnes (mt) by the Government. It has already surpassed 43 mt. The procurement by Food Corporation of India and State procurement agencies is nearly 13 per cent more than the 38.3 mt procured during the same period a year ago, an official statement said on Friday.
The total value of the wheat procured so far is ₹85,146.8 crore. While the procurement in Punjab is 13.21 mt, Madhya Pradesh contributed 12.81 mt and Haryana 8.49 mt. Procurement in Uttar Pradesh is 5.56 mt and in Rajasthan, it is a record 2.25 mt. About 48.75 lakh farmers have benefited from the wheat procurement so far.
Similarly, paddy procurement in the 2020-21 kharif marketing season is continuing with purchase of 83.94 mt of paddy (including 70.77 mt from kharif and 13.17 mt of rabi) till Thursday against the last year corresponding purchase of 74.86 mt.
The government through its Nodal Agencies also procured 8.6 lakh tonnes of moong, urad, tur, gram, masoor, groundnut, sunflower seeds, mustard seeds and soyabean having MSP value of ₹4,486.29 crore benefitting over five lakh farmers in many States including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
