Bartronics India Ltd has partnered with Augmont Goldtech Pvt Ltd in a five-year association to improvise the accessibility and distribution of gold and silver across the country.

A media statement said this collaboration will utilise Bartronics Financial Inclusion Networks and broad distribution channels to market Augmont’s gold and silver bullion and jewellery. To augment this, the partnership will incorporate the use of the Bartronics portal, offering consumers direct access to Augmont’s premium products.

While specific financial terms have not been disclosed, both the companies are optimistic about the growth potential of this partnership.

Tapping into network

Quoting N Vidhya Sagar Reddy, Managing Director of Bartronics India Ltd, a statement said: “This agreement aligns with our strategic vision to diversify our product offerings and leverage our robust distribution channels. We believe this collaboration will not only enhance our market presence but also provide our customers with greater access to trusted precious metal products.”

Sachin Kothari, Director, Augmont Goldtech Pvt Ltd, said: “This partnership allows us to tap into Bartronics’ extensive sales and marketing network, ensuring our customers have easier access to our high-quality bullion and jewellery. We are confident that this collaboration will drive significant growth and create value for both companies and customers.”