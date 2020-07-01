Aviation Turbine Fuel price hiked by 7.5 per cent

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
Jet fuel or ATF price on Wednesday was hiked by 7.5 per cent, the third increase in a month, while petrol and diesel rates were unchanged for the second day in a row.
Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was hiked by ₹2,922.94 per kilolitre (kl), or 7.48 per cent, to ₹41,992.81 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification by state-owned oil marketing companies.
This is the third straight increase in ATF prices in a month. Rates were hiked by a record 56.6 per cent (₹12,126.75 per kl) on June 1, followed by ₹5,494.5 per kl (16.3 per cent) increase on June 16.
Simultaneously, non-subsidised cooking gas LPG rates were increased by Re 1 to ₹594 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital. Prices were up by ₹4 in other metros mostly because of different local sales tax or VAT rate.
On the other hand, petrol and diesel prices were unchanged for the second day in a row.
This, after diesel rates, scaled a new high after prices were hiked 22 times in just over three weeks.
In Delhi, a litre of petrol comes for ₹80.43 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹80.53 per litre.
Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.
While the diesel price had been hiked on 22 occasions since June 7, the petrol price had been raised on 21 occasions.
The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 totals to ₹9.17 for petrol and ₹11.14 for diesel.
